Anniston man shot in stomach Friday night, expected to recover
Anniston police were seeking two suspects Monday who shot a 30-year-old man in the stomach on Friday night, police said. The man was at a party on the 2100 block of Moore Avenue when "two individuals in all black fired on him," around 10:15 p.m., Anniston police Sgt.
