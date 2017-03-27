Anniston man charged with drug possession, intent to distribute synthetic marijuana
An Anniston man remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Thursday after he was arrested on various drug charges and was allegedly found with cocaine, synthetic marijuana and nearly $8,500 in cash, officials said. A "concerned citizen" made a report to deputies that there was suspicious activity and an "abnormal amount of vehicle traffic" at a home on Stratford Road in Golden Springs, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade wrote in a message to The Star on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monsanto’s Terrible Secrets Are Tumbling out
|22 hr
|Wave of Cancer La...
|1
|Trump administration is going after sex traffic...
|23 hr
|Is your child mis...
|1
|Public Record: March 11, 2017 - March 17, 2017
|Thu
|doc
|1
|Friends in Safe Spaces
|Mar 28
|LetsSingTogether
|1
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Mar 27
|guest
|7
|CEO gives job applicants a 'snowflake test'
|Mar 27
|Infowarrior
|1
|Hiring a Social Justice Warrior
|Mar 27
|Infowarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC