Anniston man charged with drug possession, intent to distribute synthetic marijuana

Read more: Anniston Star

An Anniston man remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Thursday after he was arrested on various drug charges and was allegedly found with cocaine, synthetic marijuana and nearly $8,500 in cash, officials said. A "concerned citizen" made a report to deputies that there was suspicious activity and an "abnormal amount of vehicle traffic" at a home on Stratford Road in Golden Springs, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade wrote in a message to The Star on Thursday.

