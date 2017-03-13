Anniston man charged with capital mur...

Anniston man charged with capital murder in double homicide

10 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Anniston police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Anniston man in connection with a double homicide last week, officials said. Anniston police responded to a call about shots fired at Norwood Homes around 2 a.m. Thursday and found Finch sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to police reports.

Anniston, AL

