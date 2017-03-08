Advocacy group refutes claims made by...

Advocacy group refutes claims made by defense attorneys in Anniston murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anniston Star

In this file photo, Justice and Civil Rights Initiative president, Ed Moore III, spoke to media about the violence against law enforcement at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
There`s a fungs amongus 14 hr Learn the Truth 1
Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins Mar 2 wife 2
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 27 About to be court... 9
Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09) Feb 23 Informed 5
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb '17 kirton 3
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC