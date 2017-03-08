Advocacy group refutes claims made by defense attorneys in Anniston murder case
In this file photo, Justice and Civil Rights Initiative president, Ed Moore III, spoke to media about the violence against law enforcement at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There`s a fungs amongus
|14 hr
|Learn the Truth
|1
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Mar 2
|wife
|2
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|About to be court...
|9
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|kirton
|3
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan '17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC