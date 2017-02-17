Welcome sign now in place for town of Munford
The town of Munford installed its first welcome sign Saturday, Feb. 4, at the northern portion of the town limits on Highway 21. Mayor JoAnn Fambrough noted Councilman Tim Lipham spearheaded the campaign, which will feature two welcome signs placed at the north and south ends of town. The signs were constructed by Scott Sirman of Southern Custom Gifts in Anniston and cost approximately $4,000.
