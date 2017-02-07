Trial begins in suit that alleges for...

Trial begins in suit that alleges former Anniston officer kicked 13-year-old in face

Witnesses in a federal trial Monday recounted the moments and hours after a 2012 incident in which a mother alleges a former Anniston police officer pushed her handcuffed 13-year-old daughter to the ground, kicked her and then pepper-sprayed her. The suit, filed in February 2014, alleges that now 18-year-old Quindasia Edwards' civil rights were violated when she was falsely arrested, assaulted and imprisoned.

