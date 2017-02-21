Thankful Park to get storm shelter, p...

Thankful Park to get storm shelter, paid by FEMA grant and County Commission funding

Calhoun County commissioners in a brief meeting Thursday agreed to move forward with plans to build a storm-proof safe room at Thankful Park near Anniston. Commissioners agreed to accept a $155,931 grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's hazard mitigation grant program to buy a prefabricated storm shelter for the park, on West 14th Street.

