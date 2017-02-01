St. Paul and the Broken Bones to headline outdoor festival in Anniston
Organizers of a longstanding Anniston concert series this week announced an outdoor concert in May headlined by Birmingham's St. Paul and the Broken Bones. "We're hoping it will be one of the nicest and best outdoor concerts in east Alabama," said Jacki Lowry, a spokeswoman for the Knox Outdoors music festival.
