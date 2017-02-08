Spend a weekend at this gorgeous boutique hotel in Anniston
When Del and Ginger Marsh acquired the Victoria Hotel from the city of Anniston, they had one year and a required minimum budget of $1.5 million to revamp the hotel. Eight months and $2 million later, the completely-renovated Victorian home reopened as Hotel Finial in March 2016.
