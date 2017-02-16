Sally Jewell Visits Old Bus Station

Sally Jewell Visits Old Bus Station

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Anniston Star

Sally Jewell the former U.S. secretary of the interior speaks with Wellborn High School teacher Charissa Lambert during a visit to the old Greyhound bus station in Anniston. Jewell was the person who recommended to Obama that the bus station become a national monument.

