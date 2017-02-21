Rogers staffer gets briefing on CDP problems with ricin
A member of U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers staff office was briefed Wednesday on problems at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, which previously used deadly toxins during training. Haley Wilson, a spokeswoman for the Republican congressman from Saks, in a message to The Star on Thursday wrote that a staff member from Rogers' Washington office met with officials at the CDP in Anniston on Wednesday, though Rogers did not attend.
