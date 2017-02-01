Report: Marsh still in running for U.S. Senate appointment
The list of potential successors to Jeff Sessions' U.S. Senate seat is now down to a half-dozen names, and state Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, is still on the list. Gov. Robert Bentley told The Decatur Daily on Thursday that six of the original 20 applicants for the job are still in the running.
