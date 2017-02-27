Raised Quintard speed limit again finds favor

At a work session Monday council members agreed to follow recommendations from the Alabama Department of Transportation to increase the speed limit along Quintard from 35 mph to 45 mph. They could vote to do so as early as the next meeting, on March 6. At a work session prior to a Feb. 6 meeting, council members said concerns they'd heard from residents prompted the council to hold off on voting to increase the speed limit along Quintard, which could result in an increase in the number and severity of crashes along the busy roadway, council members said then.

