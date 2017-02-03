Officials say pension fund for Anniston police and firefighters in better shape

If the city of Anniston keeps making required minimum payments into its fire and police retirement fund, as it has in recent years, the money will be there for retiring first responders, those who oversee the plan said Thursday. the fund's actuary, at a work session before a regular quarterly meeting Thursday told the fund's trustees that the retirement plan is on track, despite wording in a recent audit that seems to say otherwise.

