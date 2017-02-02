Newborn seized after "off-grid" parents refuse social security number
HEFLIN, Ala. - A couple is charging that social workers took their newborn the day after he was born because of their alternative lifestyle and religious beliefs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Neale
|8
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC