New restaurant latest sign of Commerce Towers redevelopment
Greg Miller puts in a cooler at The High Pointe Restaurant on the 11th floor of the Commerce Towers on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Robert Curtis looks over blue prints during the final phases of construction of The High Pointe Restaurant on the 11th floor of the Commerce Towers on Noble Street in downtown Anniston.
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Neale
|8
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|2
