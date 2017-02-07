Monuments help preserve history
Americans should be celebrating the national monuments honoring the fight for civil rights designated by former President Barack Obama on Martin Luther King Jr. Day - the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument in Alabama, the Freedom Riders National Monument in Anniston, Ala., and the Reconstruction Era National Monument in South Carolina. Our nation's history is complex, but our diverse history is rarely shared with present generations.
