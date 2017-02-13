Man shot in Jacksonville, police searching for suspect
Police on Saturday evening were looking for a suspect they say shot a man in Jacksonville after the suspect tried to break into a car owned by another man. According to authorities, the victim was shot through both legs, then taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 2
|Neale
|8
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC