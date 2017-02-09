Look Back ... to USO plans in nearby cities, 1942
Feb. 9, 1942, in The Star: Four new USO buildings, especially built for the use of servicemen and defense workers have just been completed under the direction of the Area Engineer at Anniston Ordnance Depot. These recreation centers in Jacksonville, Talladega, Sylacauga and Childersburg are now landscaped and are in the process of being decorated and furnished.
