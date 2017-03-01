Look Back ... to an editorial reply to a civil rights challenge, 1942
This 1942 article describes how Uncle Sam's press department intends to help black soldiers tell their own stories of military life to their families back home. The Army, the article states, doesn't want stories of racial strife in the ranks to be the only account families get back home.
