Look Back ... to a 'stolen' car that wasn't, 1942
Feb. 2, 1942, in The Star: The Rev. Ira D. Harris, 62, who completes four years' service this month at Northside Baptist Church, announced to his congregation yesterday that he will retire at the end of March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Neale
|8
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC