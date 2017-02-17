Look Back ... the service of a longtime Anniston minister, 1942
Feb. 20, 1942, in The Star: Sunday is the 32nd anniversary of the Rev. L. N. Claxton's service as pastor of First Baptist Church and on that day he will conduct both morning and evening programs, speaking at 11 o'clock on "Growing Grace" and at night on "The Blood of Christ Alone Cleanses from Sin."
