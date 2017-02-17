Look Back ... the service of a longti...

Look Back ... the service of a longtime Anniston minister, 1942

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anniston Star

Feb. 20, 1942, in The Star: Sunday is the 32nd anniversary of the Rev. L. N. Claxton's service as pastor of First Baptist Church and on that day he will conduct both morning and evening programs, speaking at 11 o'clock on "Growing Grace" and at night on "The Blood of Christ Alone Cleanses from Sin."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 2 Neale 8
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 4
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec '16 Daniel decosta 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,291 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC