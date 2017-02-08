Jury rules for former Anniston office...

Jury rules for former Anniston officer accused of kicking restrained 13-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

A jury on Wednesday determined within 30 minutes that there was not enough evidence a former Anniston police officer kicked a restrained 13-year-old in 2012, the basis of a federal lawsuit filed in 2014. "I thank the jury for the verdict," the former officer, Tyler Murphy, said after the verdict was read Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Mon kirton 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 2 Neale 8
HELP please looking for brother Jan 17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 4
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec '16 Daniel decosta 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC