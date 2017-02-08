Jury rules for former Anniston officer accused of kicking restrained 13-year-old
A jury on Wednesday determined within 30 minutes that there was not enough evidence a former Anniston police officer kicked a restrained 13-year-old in 2012, the basis of a federal lawsuit filed in 2014. "I thank the jury for the verdict," the former officer, Tyler Murphy, said after the verdict was read Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Mon
|kirton
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 2
|Neale
|8
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC