Judge hears arguments to seal teen's ...

Judge hears arguments to seal teen's case, families fight in courthouse lobby

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Family members of a victim and defendant exchanged heated words after a hearing at the Calhoun County Courthouse on Thursday. The 17-year-old defendant was charged with two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot two other teens at a Jacksonville A hearing for an Oxford teen charged in a 2015 Jacksonville shooting ended without a ruling from the judge and a shoving match in a courthouse lobby between supporters of the defendant and a victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09) 19 hr Informed 5
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 2 Neale 8
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 4
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC