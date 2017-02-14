Jacksonville City Council approves bu...

Jacksonville City Council approves budget audits

City leaders approved two audits Monday that showed the city and its water department both had boosts in revenue year-over-year and no financial discrepancies. The two audits, prepared by private Anniston firm Edgar and Associates, show the city of Jacksonville had growth in sales tax money and the Jacksonville Water Works and Sewer Board had gains in water and sewer revenue in fiscal 2016 over the previous fiscal year.

