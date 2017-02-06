H. Brandt Ayers: 'Twas like old times

H. Brandt Ayers: 'Twas like old times

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Anniston Star

It was like old times having my quasi-brother Hodding in town to belt out good-old Episcopal hymns, reminisce about old adventures together and curse the darkness that has fallen on Washington. Hodding Carter III and I were born one day apart in the same year, sons of small-town, liberal-minded newspaper publishers; he in Greenville, Miss., then known as the "Athens of the Delta," and I in the industrial New South town of Anniston, Ala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) 4 hr kirton 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 2 Neale 8
HELP please looking for brother Jan 17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 4
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec '16 Daniel decosta 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,191 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC