H. Brandt Ayers: 'Twas like old times

It was like old times having my quasi-brother Hodding in town to belt out good-old Episcopal hymns, reminisce about old adventures together and curse the darkness that has fallen on Washington. Hodding Carter III and I were born one day apart in the same year, sons of small-town, liberal-minded newspaper publishers; he in Greenville, Miss., then known as the "Athens of the Delta," and I in the industrial New South town of Anniston, Ala.

