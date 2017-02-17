Git outta here! Warm week might inspi...

Git outta here! Warm week might inspire outdooor work, fun

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

With all due respect to Punxsutawney Phil, the Pennsylvania groundhog who saw his shadow earlier this month, winter's gone. The National Weather Service's thermometer at the Anniston Regional Airport topped out at 76 degrees Monday, just two degrees shy of the record high for the date, set in 1986.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 2 Neale 8
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 4
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec '16 Daniel decosta 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC