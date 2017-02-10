Former Anniston restaurant owner goes...

Former Anniston restaurant owner goes free after resentencing on animal cruelty charge

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

David Mogil, on the stand in his animal cruelty trial Friday, answers questions from his attorney, Bill Broome, at the Calhoun County Courthouse. Former Anniston restaurant owner David Mogil became a free man Friday after a Calhoun County circuit judge resentenced him to a lesser animal cruelty charge under an order by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 2 Neale 8
HELP please looking for brother Jan 17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 4
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec '16 Daniel decosta 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC