Faith Christian headmaster to leave

Faith Christian headmaster to leave

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Anniston Star

Bob Phillips, speaking by phone Tuesday, said he plans to follow his passions back into the classroom and back onto the basketball court, as a coach. He said he decided this year to leave his job as headmaster at the private school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins 17 hr curious 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Mon About to be court... 9
Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09) Feb 23 Informed 5
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC