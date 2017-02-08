Donoho hires new head of school

Tom Potts, chairman of the board of directors for the private Anniston school announced by email Wednesday that the board had hired David Noone as the new head of school. Currently the associate head of school and dean of academics at Indian Springs School near Birmingham, Noone is set to take his new job on July 1 from James Hutchins, who announced in October that he was leaving Donoho.

