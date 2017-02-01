Donoho eighth-grader again wins county spelling bee

Donoho's Ashtosh Reedy spells a word during the 2017 Calhoun County Spelling Bee at Anniston Middle School. The eighth grader at the Donoho School took to the microphone and, like a seasoned veteran, spelled the word "lasagna," clinching victory at the Calhoun County Spelling Bee for the second consecutive year.

