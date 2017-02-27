Congrats to ... Jim Lynch
Southern States Bank of Anniston recently announced that Jim Lynch has joined its Board of Directors. Lynch is a founding partner of Patriot Financial Partners, a private equity investment fund focusing on investments in the community banking sector throughout the U.S. Lynch has more than 40 years of banking experience.
