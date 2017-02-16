City, police officials unsure what ch...

City, police officials unsure what changes will come to the department amid results of study

Recommendations are just recommendations, police and city officials said Tuesday of the results of a $50,000 study of the Anniston Police Department. "But we're taking them very seriously and looking at each one individually," Anniston City Manager Kent Davis said at City Hall in a meeting with reporters.

