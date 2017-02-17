City of Anniston might write off uncollectable debt
An economic development incentive program that ended in 2013 remains on the Anniston's financial books as old debt and should be written off, city officials said Friday. Kent Davis, city manager, said Anniston's former revolving loan program, which began in the 1970s and was funded by a federal grant, ended in unpaid debt to the city.
