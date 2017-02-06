Celebrate the Year of the Rooster at ...

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster at Berman Museum

In an event like the annual Chinese New Year festival at the Berman Museum, the line between fun and learning is erased, especially for children ages 4 and up. The festival, which will be Feb. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., is a day for people in our community to learn the country's culture.

