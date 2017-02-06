Celebrate the Year of the Rooster at Berman Museum
In an event like the annual Chinese New Year festival at the Berman Museum, the line between fun and learning is erased, especially for children ages 4 and up. The festival, which will be Feb. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., is a day for people in our community to learn the country's culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|kirton
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 2
|Neale
|8
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC