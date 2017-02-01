Anniston school board considers leasi...

Anniston school board considers leasing former elementary school

The nonprofit TCR - which administers early childhood education through Head Start programs in Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Coosa, Calhoun, and Cleburne counties - The nonprofit seeks the lease agreement to perform a consolidation of its own, Superintendent Darren Douthitt has told board members, bringing several local Head Start locations under one roof at Constantine. Douthitt said Thursday the board's members will likely consider the lease agreement, which would provide the space for $1 each year, at a Feb. 16 meeting.

