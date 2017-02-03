Anniston museums benefit from 20 years worth of White Elephant sales

James Mercer with his sons, Aeron, 1; Logan, 4; and Conor, 6, look at a watercolor painting during the Anniston Museum League's annual White Elephant Sale. James Mercer with his sons, Aeron, 1; Logan, 4; and Conor, 6, look at a watercolor painting during the Anniston Museum League's annual White Elephant Sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.