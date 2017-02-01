Anniston man gets 25 years on sexual ...

Anniston man gets 25 years on sexual abuse charges, victim younger than 6

An Anniston man pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree attempted rape and sexual abuse of a child and will serve 25 years The victim was younger than 6 at the time of the offenses, according to Jayme Amberson, a prosecutor with the Calhoun County District Attorney's Office. David Anthony Williams, 23, was arrested and charged in October 2014 with first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape for multiple incidents between May 2014 and July 2014, according to court records.

