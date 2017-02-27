Anniston man charged in Weaver shooting

Anniston man charged in Weaver shooting

12 hrs ago

An Anniston man was in the Calhoun County Jail on Monday after Weaver police obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday night. Michael Shane Levens Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree assault, according to the warrant sworn out by Weaver police investigator Michael Kane, after he allegedly shot the woman in the head.

