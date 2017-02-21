Alabama Senate passes changes for school choice program
The Alabama Senate voted 17-15 Thursday to expand tax credits available under the Alabama Accountability Act, the state's much-debated school choice program. Under a bill by Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, donors could claim a tax credit of up to $100,000 for giving to scholarship programs for low-income kids who want to go to private K-12 schools.
