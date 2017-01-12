UPDATED: Volunteer fire chief dies in...

UPDATED: Volunteer fire chief dies in three-vehicle wreck in Ohatchee

Read more: Anniston Star

Tracy Sanders, chief of the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, was killed Friday in a three-vehicle wreck in Ohatchee, according to officials. The wreck occurred around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Mudd Street and Alabama 77, State Trooper Chuck Daniel wrote in an email.

