Trial for lawsuit against two former Anniston officers delayed

Attorneys in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against two former Anniston police officers agreed on Tuesday during a hearing to move the trial from April to June. Kimberly Ervin alleges in a lawsuit that Daniel Price and Dustin Handling in September 2015 failed to arrest her mother, Candi Jean Ward, who the suit claims was both mentally ill and under the influence of alcohol and prescriptions drugs.

