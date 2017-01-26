Talladega County sheriff responds to video claiming brutality by deputies
Landon Brooks , of Anniston, founder of the Equality Challenge, said he was contacted by members of Jonathan Kerley's family Tuesday and posted a video claiming Kerley had been mistreated after being arrested Friday night. Kerley is facing several charges, including burglary in the third degree.
