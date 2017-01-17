Symphony conductor explains why he's like a football coach
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine has traveled all over the world, and its conductor, Theodore Kuchar, has worked extensively in the United States over the course of his career. Yet when the orchestra plays Saturday night in Anniston for the Knox Concert Series, it will be his first visit to the state of Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC