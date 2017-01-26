Some area plants fooled by warmer win...

Some area plants fooled by warmer winter weather

Read more: Anniston Star

Wednesday's high of 71 was 17 degrees above a normal temperature for a January day in Anniston - but not out of character for this winter so far. The unseasonably warm weather has some local plants and trees confused; they've bloomed too early, with spring still a month or two away.

