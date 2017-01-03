Residents react to snowy forecast, responders say they're ready

Ray Pitman knew what was coming, so he stocked up on gloves and thermal underwear, all stacked neatly in boxes underneath his tent in the parking lot of Pickett's Feed and Pet Supply on McClellan in Anniston. "They want this, and this, and this," Pitman said, pointing to facemasks and thermal socks and earmuffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.