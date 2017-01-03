Quintard traffic drops after completi...

Quintard traffic drops after completion of bypass

Wednesday Read more: Anniston Star

Traffic on Quintard Avenue has dropped by about one-fifth in the year since the completion of Anniston's eastern bypass, according to numbers released recently by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The drop doesn't seem to worry city officials, who say there doesn't seem to be a decline in business on the city's main thoroughfare.

