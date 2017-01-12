OSHA asks CDP to replace protective masks
The federal agency responsible for ensuring workplace safety recently asked an Anniston facility that trains nurses, police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel with deadly warfare agents to replace the protective masks its students wear. That's been done, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, but it was unclear Friday whether the new masks also meet other federal guidelines that regulate their use at the Anniston facility.
Read more at Anniston Star.
