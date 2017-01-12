Obama names five new national monuments, including Southern civil rights sites
President Barack Obama declared five new national monuments Thursday ranging from a Birmingham, Alabama, church bombed by segregationists to the coniferous forests of Oregon. He has now used his executive authority more than any other president in history to protect iconic historic, cultural and ecological sites across the country.
