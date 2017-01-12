Obama names 3 national monuments hono...

Obama names 3 national monuments honoring civil rights

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Obama administration is designating three new national monuments honoring civil rights history as it commemorates next week's Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They are the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument in Alabama, the Freedom Riders National Monument in Anniston, Alabama, and the Reconstruction Era National Monument in South Carolina.

